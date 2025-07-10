Weather Forecast: Some relief from the heat today

MISSOULA — If the heat has been getting you down, today is your lucky day!

A very mild cold front came in yesterday and will keep things cooler today, even slightly below average.

As a result, temperatures will be reaching the upper 70°s and low 80°s for today only.

Breezy winds will still be present, but they should be more calm than yesterday's gusts. Most breezes shouldn't average higher than 15 MPH today.

There is a possibility for a few scattered showers and storms today in NW Montana. Radar currently has these showers sticking around Glacier/high elevations, but don't be surprised by a quick sprinkle today near places like Columbia Falls or Whitefish.

By tomorrow, temperatures will be rising to normal levels for this time of year (mid 80°s) with 90°s expected this weekend. Fire danger will probably come back into concern very soon. For today, higher humidifies and the cooler temperatures will keep major fire concerns at bay.