Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Spring conditions, summer temperatures this week

INFO BOX.png
Dani Hallows
INFO BOX.png
Posted at 4:10 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 06:10:02-04

MISSOULA — Spring conditions will continue this week as showers and thunderstorms are possible nearly every day.

At the same time, temperatures will be feeling very summer-like.

Both a high pressure and low pressure system will be responsible for this week's weather.

The high pressure system will allow temperatures to rise to the high 80s midweek, while the low pressure system will bring the off and on showers or storms.

In general, long-range models show a wet June and a summer without extreme heat. However, this week may be a good one for the air conditioning and some popsicles.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!