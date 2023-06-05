Weather Forecast: Spring conditions, summer temperatures this week

MISSOULA — Spring conditions will continue this week as showers and thunderstorms are possible nearly every day.

At the same time, temperatures will be feeling very summer-like.

Both a high pressure and low pressure system will be responsible for this week's weather.

The high pressure system will allow temperatures to rise to the high 80s midweek, while the low pressure system will bring the off and on showers or storms.

In general, long-range models show a wet June and a summer without extreme heat. However, this week may be a good one for the air conditioning and some popsicles.