Weather Forecast: Spring fever or fool's spring?

MISSOULA — Well, it might be a "fool's spring" over the next few days, but you should soak up the sun anyway!

High pressure is responsible for allowing warmer and drier air to fill up our valleys. Through Saturday, high temperatures will warm to upper 40°s and even mid-50s.

Consequently, overnight temperatures will dip very low in the coming days, thanks to clearer skies. Bundle up in the morning and then shed the layers later on.

The only weather condition that could get in the way of all the pleasant weather is some fog. Missoula experienced lowered visibility this morning and it is possible again tomorrow morning.

Otherwise, the skies will be blue and sunny until Sunday.

Early next week, temperatures will drop back down to normal averages. Also, a system with wintry precipitation is developing in the Pacific and may arrive Monday or Tuesday, which means enjoy the spring fever while it lasts!

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: