Weather Forecast: Spring-like weather continues

Dani Hallows
MISSOULA — Spring-like weather continues for western Montana.

This morning, a few spots are waking up with snowy roads, like Homestake Pass, but most of us have scattered wet roads from last night's rain.

We also have some patchy fog this morning along I-90 from Missoula to Superior.

Once we head into the mid-morning, roads should clear up and the fog will lift.

Temperatures today will be hitting average normals for this time of year in mid 40°s. Expect mostly cloudy skies and light precipitation returning later tonight. Again, this rain/snow will be fairly light, but may impact the commute for Wednesday morning.

This weather pattern will stay stable through the work week. By the weekend, temperatures look to briefly warm up again!

