Weather Forecast: Spring showers continue; incoming cold front

MISSOULA — While we await an incoming cold front, our weather conditions remain warm, cloudy, and spring-like with showers.

A system in the Pacific is responsible for bringing in the pulses of moisture. The central area of focus for the showers today will be in NW Montana. Areas around West Glacier are already seeing shower activity this morning.

With temperatures expected to be warmer today (mid 40°s/low 50°s), impacts will be minimal for valleys.

At higher elevations/mountain passes, expect changing conditions with rain/snow showers. Roads may get slick tonight especially for MacDonald and Homestake Passes.

Later today, winds will pick up slightly for SW Montana and signal the beginning of the cold front passage.

This front will come from the Pacific, bring in more moisture for Thursday, and drop temperatures by a few degrees for Thursday and Friday.

Precipitation looks more widespread Thursday, and then tapers off Friday. This weekend, more rain/snow is expected, making for a wet St. Patrick's Day weekend!