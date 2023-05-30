Weather Forecast: Spring sunshine & summer-like temperatures

MISSOULA — A day of mostly spring sunshine will stick around for a few more hours, but thunderstorms and summer-like temperatures are returning to the forecast soon.

Temperatures look lovely right around lunchtime and will eventually warm up into the high 70's and low 80's for western Montana.

Skies should stay sunny, with the exception of Ravalli county. More specifically, Bitterroot valleys may see a quick rain shower or thunderstorm around 4 PM tonight. These showers will likely be the start of another wet pattern, similar to the week before.

Basically, afternoon/evening rain showers and thunderstorms are possible again starting Wednesday. Chances are running between 20-40% for West-Central and NW Montana. SW Montana has a 60% chance for the storms on Wednesday.

The precipitation chances will stick around through the next week.

For now, spring patterns may be holding on, but summer temperatures are starting to rise.