Weather Forecast: Spring weather and daylight saving time this weekend

MISSOULA — It's time to spring forward with our temperatures warming up for Saturday and with the clocks moving up one hour on Sunday!

Basically, there's plenty to look forward to weather-wise, but temperatures this morning are still freezing cold. Areas like Seeley Lake, Philipsburg, Sula, and Butte are showing single digits with other temperatures between 10-20 degrees.

Daytime highs will only be slightly warmer today before reaching their peak on Saturday. Sunshine will continue to dominate under high pressure before the high pressure ridge eventually breaks down late Saturday.

Expect wind gusts to pick up late Saturday evening and clouds to start rolling in to disrupt the quiet weather. By early Sunday morning, mountain pass snow is likely to begin and create a slight travel hazard with the gusty winds.

Most valleys will not see moisture fall until early Monday. A rain/snow mix is possible in valleys Monday - Wednesday next week before we return to drier weather. The rollercoaster ride of spring in Montana continues!