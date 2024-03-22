Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Springing back to winter conditions this weekend

Dani Hallows
Posted at 3:03 AM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 05:03:02-04

MISSOULA — Weather conditions are about to change even more as we head into the weekend.

At the start of the week, temperatures were running 10-20 degrees above normal. By Sunday, temperature trends will be close to 10 degrees below normal.

The spring swings are in full effect not just with temperatures though. Precipitation will play a major role in bringing back winter to the region.

Overnight showers have left behind moisture to make roads slick in NW Montana this morning, but more moisture is on the way Saturday afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place as a caution to drivers until noon today.

Expect widespread snow/rain from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

Next, unsettled weather will continue with slightly warmer temperatures.

