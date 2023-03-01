Weather Forecast: Springing into March with snow on the way

MISSOULA — Weather conditions today will be sunny and cold, but March is looking more wintry than spring-y.

High temperatures across the valleys today will run between the mid 30s and upper 30s. Morning temperatures are chilly in the teens.

Keep the winter coat out for now, as the sunny skies today will be replaced with clouds and snow overnight.

Chances for snow are higher again in NW Montana and the Mission valleys for tomorrow, but widespread light snow chances have been included in the forecast for all valleys.

FutureTrack radar shows the snow moving in overnight and scattering throughout the day.

Snow chances increase for the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys by Friday. Basically, a snowy pattern is sticking around western Montana for the next several days.