Weather Forecast: Springing into summer-like weather soon

MISSOULA — We have seen it all this week - from winter weather to spring weather.

Now, we expect summer-like weather to come to western Montana for the weekend!

Starting today, skies will continue to clear and temperatures will begin warming up. High pressure moving into the region will block out cooler air until at least Sunday.

Temperatures may even reach low 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will calm down as well, with an easterly pattern expected for most locations.

Get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather we are expecting! Forecast models are unclear on what could happen when the incoming high pressure ridge breaks down next week, but are projecting a slight cool down starting Monday.