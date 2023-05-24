Weather Forecast: Standard spring weather with scattered showers sticks around

MISSOULA — Standard spring weather with scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue today.

Most of the shower activity is sticking around Ravalli county during parts of the day. Radar shows rain falling through 10 AM in the Bitterroot and again around 4-5 PM. Minor thunderstorms may develop along with the showers.

In the overnight hours, a low pressure system will push more moisture into western Montana for Thursday. The showers look much heavier and more developed with thunderstorm activity then, but knowing exactly where the storm cells will pop-up is still uncertain.

High temperatures will remain in the low 70s/high 60s through this wet weather and overnight lows will hover around 50 degrees.

In a few days, temperatures will rise closer to the 80s.