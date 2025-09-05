Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Staying smoky into the weekend with a few thunderstorms possible

Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Breezy conditions are expected Friday and Saturday across western Montana as our recent ridge of high pressure traverses further eastward and the hazy skies are staying, too. With that, our Air Quality Alert has been extended until 9 a.m. Saturday.

Air Quality Alert

A southwesterly flow will take hold for the weekend with an increased chance for late-day thunderstorm development. Depending on fire activity and proximity, we might see a little relief in the smoke department, but honestly, it’s likely staying for the weekend.

Griz Game Day

Saturday’s thunderstorm chances will mainly include southwest Montana, but will be widespread by Sunday and Monday. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s Saturday and mid to upper 80s Sunday & Monday with a lot of sunshine otherwise.

Saturday's Tstm Chances
Sundays Tstm Chances

A bigger pattern change looks to move in for mid-week with an extremely good chance of seeing some beneficial rainfall and cooler highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

We’ll keep you posted.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader