Weather Forecast: Staying smoky into the weekend with a few thunderstorms possible

MISSOULA — Breezy conditions are expected Friday and Saturday across western Montana as our recent ridge of high pressure traverses further eastward and the hazy skies are staying, too. With that, our Air Quality Alert has been extended until 9 a.m. Saturday.

A southwesterly flow will take hold for the weekend with an increased chance for late-day thunderstorm development. Depending on fire activity and proximity, we might see a little relief in the smoke department, but honestly, it’s likely staying for the weekend.

Saturday’s thunderstorm chances will mainly include southwest Montana, but will be widespread by Sunday and Monday. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s Saturday and mid to upper 80s Sunday & Monday with a lot of sunshine otherwise.

A bigger pattern change looks to move in for mid-week with an extremely good chance of seeing some beneficial rainfall and cooler highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

We’ll keep you posted.

