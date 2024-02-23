Weather Forecast: Still fair weather today, but next winter system is moving in

MISSOULA — Fair weather conditions continue as the weekend kicks off.

Temperatures today are expected to remain at above-average levels and reach 40s or 50s across the region. Local fog may impact the morning commute, but partly cloudy skies with sunshine will make the afternoon and evening pleasant.

Saturday and Sunday is when things change ahead of our next winter system. On Saturday, high wind gusts will begin to hit mountain areas and even valleys with 10-40 MPH speeds. Consider tying down any loose objects outside or pulling in things like trash cans over the weekend. There is a potential for falling trees/downed power lines around the East Glacier area (and from Cut Bank down to Choteau).

Mountain snow will begin on Sunday with light rain in the valleys.

By Monday, snow levels are then likely to drop to valley floors and create the best chance for widespread moisture to fall. The cold front associated with this system is tracking to drop in on Monday, which means winds will pick up again, temperatures will drop, and snow bands are possible as the front makes its way across western Montana.

Basically, we're looking at a return to winter weather for the start of next week, but we still get to enjoy some spring-like weather for another day.