Weather Forecast: Still warm, but cloudy and windy today; mild storms tonight

MISSOULA — It looks like a cold front is rolling in this afternoon and evening across western Montana, bringing breezy west winds gusting up to 25 MPH and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

The front is moving a bit slower than expected, which means temperatures have stayed warmer for most places, and some valleys along I-90 and south could hit 70°F again today.

By the way - both Missoula and Kalispell broke records yesterday with the warmth. Missoula hit 74°F, breaking the old record of 72°F. Kalispell smashed their old record of 66°F by hitting 71°F yesterday. Also, yesterday (March 26) was the earliest date on record for Kalispell to reach the 70° threshold (since 1894).

Overall, the last few days have been unseasonably warm and pleasant, but it changes today.

Gusty winds will impact us first, followed by the storms likely to pop up between 6 and 10 PM. These storms are not looking to be elevated in risk, but may briefly have lightning, small hail, and heavy rain.

Skies will be mostly cloudy today ahead of the isolated thunderstorms.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we’re in for a more active weather pattern with normal temperatures and some mountain snowfall. This weather is expected to stick around through the first week of April. So, expect things to stay unsettled in the coming days!