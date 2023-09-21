Weather Forecast: Storm brings wet conditions & gusty winds

MISSOULA — It might feel like mother nature has moved us straight from fall into winter today.

The low pressure system that we've been following all week has finally arrived and brought wet conditions, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures.

Mountain ranges and local areas above 6500 feet are expected to receive snow between 1 - 2 inches. Elevations above 7500 feet could receive 2 - 5 inches by the end of this weather event. A Winter Weather Advisory is still in place for the high elevations, including Glacier National Park, the Swan Range, the Whitefish Range, Bitterroot and Sapphire Ranges - basically any mountain range will face wet, slushy snow and gusty winds.

Travelers or hunters in the backcountry must be prepared for difficult travel conditions and the potential for hypothermia.

Outside of the backcountry, most valleys will see off and on rain throughout today and tomorrow. Be prepared for wet roads and gusty winds when commuting.

The winds will impact everyone, ranging from 10 - 45 MPH.

By tomorrow, the winds will die down but the rain will make a comeback. Temperatures start to warm up after today - 60s and 70s are expected for the weekend.