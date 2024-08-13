Weather Forecast: Storms again Tuesday afternoon

MISSOULA — Thunderstorms chances continue through the rest of the week.

Scattered thunderstorms are again developing Tuesday afternoon. These will continue into the evening with gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail possible with all storms.

Drier conditions set up Wednesday, however, a few isolated storms could once again pop up in southwest Montana by the afternoon. Other than that, most of us stay dry.

Thursday and Friday will bring slightly stronger systems to western Montana leading to more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity.

High pressure will move in for the weekend leading to slightly warmer and drier weather. Highs top out in the mid-80s to low 90s Saturday and Sunday.