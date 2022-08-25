Weather Forecast: Storms continue tonight; flood watch extended to tomorrow

MISSOULA — With an extension on the Flash Flood Watch from the National Weather Service, rain totals are increasing across Montana.

Seeley Lake received 1.86 inches on Wednesday and totals will likely rise in other areas as these storms roll through.

Be aware of continued heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning during the late afternoon and evening hours.

The Flash Flood Watch will expire at 6 AM tomorrow morning, but smaller, scattered showers may pop-up throughout the day.

By Friday evening, most moisture will move out and clearer weather will stick around for the weekend.