Weather Forecast: Storms & showers wind down tonight; warmer temps ahead

MISSOULA — As isolated storms and scattered showers wind down this evening, temperatures will begin to warm up for the rest of the week.

Skies should clear late tonight and allow for greater sunshine tomorrow, with highs back to low 70s and upper 60s.

This clearing does mean tonight may be another difficult one for sensitive plants, but this should be the last night you would need to cover them or bring them in.

The daytime heating should mirror a rise in temperatures overnight soon.

Conditions will hold as mostly dry and sunny until Friday, when a slight disturbance could bring afternoon isolated thunderstorms and showers. Then, things warm up even more for the weekend.

Highs may reach close to 90° on Sunday. At this point, an incoming high pressure ridge could be at its peak and lend to above-average temperatures.

Next week looks warm and mostly dry as well.