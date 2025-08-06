Weather Forecast: Stormy Thursday ahead

MISSOULA — After fairly quiet conditions the last couple of days, we're in for another system capable of producing isolated severe storms on Thursday!

Most thunderstorm activity will hold off until Thursday afternoon and evening; otherwise, look for a mix of clouds and sun with highs taking a dip into the 70s with the passing system.

The biggest threat from any strong to severe storms will be gusty/erratic winds and small hail. We'll also see brief, heavy rainfall, but the cells should be moving fairly quickly, so flooding issues aren't too big of a concern.

Lingering showers will be possible on Friday with decreasing clouds and similar highs.

Saturday and into early next week, high pressure will build in, allowing for lots of sunshine and highs on the rise. Look for low to mid 80s by Sunday and then well into the 80s beginning Monday!

