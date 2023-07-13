Weather Forecast: Stray showers & thunderstorms followed by dry, warm conditions

MISSOULA — While a few stray showers or thunderstorms are possible today, prevailing weather conditions will be dry and warm conditions.

The Climate Prediction Center releases regular long-range forecasts concerning precipitation levels and temperature trends. The most recent forecast shows precipitation levels to be drier than normal, with temperatures above normal.

As it is summer, this pattern is not completely unusual. July is traditionally the driest month and the warmest month locally. However, areas directly south of Montana have been seeing these above normal temperatures for a much longer time, making this summer a hot one for the record books.

Expect temperatures today to be the coolest ones within the next week - most locations should see low 80s. By Saturday, daytime high temperatures will reach into the mid-high 90s.

This type of pattern is not particularly good for wildfires, especially with small shortwave low pressure systems rolling in frequently that can cause gusty winds. Be mindful when camping or making fire outdoors this time of year.

A small shortwave is the cause of a few potential thunderstorms today. Generally, the storms will be hitting in high elevations. Hikers in Glacier National Park should have access to weather conditions today, as the conditions may shift to thunderstorms this afternoon.

Otherwise, today looks like a mild, sunny day before more heat moves in.!