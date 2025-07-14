Weather Forecast: Strong front will shake things up this week

MISSOULA — Heads up for folks in north-central Idaho and western Montana — it’s going to be a hot and breezy stretch of weather with a few twists.



Today, expect another round of heat in the lower valleys. Definitely a day to stay cool and hydrated,



Later this afternoon into tonight, things change dramatically. A strong cold front is moving in from British Columbia, bringing gusty northeast winds—we’re talking 30 to 45+ mph, especially in places like Glacier Park, the Flathead Range, and around Flathead Lake. This could lead to scattered power outages, downed tree limbs, and rough conditions on the lakes, so boaters be extra cautious. Also, do not park a car or set up tents under trees tonight.



Thunderstorms are likely to develop along the front, with the best chance in northwest Montana, from Yaak to the Divide, and later on moving south toward Butte and the Mission Valley. Some storms could bring small hail, heavy rain, and lightning. Areas like Glacier Park could get up to 1-2 inches of rain, while most of Flathead and northern Lincoln counties will see closer to 0.4 to 1 inch.



Areas between Missoula and the Bitterroot will see less rain than NW Montana.



The front will drop temperatures from 80°s and 90°s today into 50°s, 60°s, and 70°s tomorrow. Essentially, it will feel like we have moved into fall weather for Tuesday.



Once the front moves through, Wednesday through the weekend looks much calmer—dry weather and seasonable temps return. There might be a brief chance of rain or clouds around Thursday near the Canadian border, but otherwise, it should be a more typical summer pattern.