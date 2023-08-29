Weather Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible today

MISSOULA - A very strong cold front is approaching and will bring several impacts to western Montana over the next 24 to 36 hours.

This system has 3 main phases:



Phase 1: Strong Thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. As the front approaches, strong thunderstorms will be possible. The biggest threat looks to be very strong winds with gusts of 50-70 mph possible with the strongest storms. Large hail will also be possible.



Phase 2: Heavy Rain. Heavy rain will develop Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The heaviest rain will fall across west-central and northwest Montana. Total rain amounts of ¼"-to-1½" will be possible for all of Western Montana. However, the highest amounts will be across northwest Montana north of I-90.



Phase 3: Much Cooler Temperatures. Temperatures drop behind the front Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s and 60s Wednesday then 60s and 70s Thursday.

Widespread rain will continue Wednesday for northwest Montana before pleasant and dry weather sets up Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s to low 80s.