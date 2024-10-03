Weather Forecast: Strong wind gusts expected Friday; up & down temperature trend

MISSOULA — Weather conditions today look calm and breezy, much like yesterday.

Daytime highs will reach the mid-60s after a freezing start to the morning. Tomorrow will be even warmer in the 70s and 80s before another cold front drops in.

This front threatens to bring strong wind gusts, a few scattered showers, and cooler temperatures on Saturday.

Ahead of the front, the local National Weather Service has already issued a High Wind Watch. Gusts could reach up to 60 mph, with averages in the 30 mph to 40 mph range.

Because tree clean-up is still ongoing from this summer's storm, take precautions now to protect your property. Trash cans, outdoor Halloween decorations, etc., should be tied down or secured inside.

A little bit of shower activity should follow the front, impacting Friday night plans. However, the moisture will be short-lived.

By Saturday, winds will calm and skies will return to sunshine. High pressure will then stabilize starting Sunday, leading to the 70s for much of next week.