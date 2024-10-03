Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Strong wind gusts expected Friday; up & down temperature trend

Weather conditions today look calm and breezy, much like yesterday
Weather conditions today look calm and breezy, much like yesterday
7 day temp trend.png
new.png
WIND GUST FORECAST.png
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Weather conditions today look calm and breezy, much like yesterday.

Daytime highs will reach the mid-60s after a freezing start to the morning. Tomorrow will be even warmer in the 70s and 80s before another cold front drops in.

This front threatens to bring strong wind gusts, a few scattered showers, and cooler temperatures on Saturday.

Ahead of the front, the local National Weather Service has already issued a High Wind Watch. Gusts could reach up to 60 mph, with averages in the 30 mph to 40 mph range.

Because tree clean-up is still ongoing from this summer's storm, take precautions now to protect your property. Trash cans, outdoor Halloween decorations, etc., should be tied down or secured inside.

A little bit of shower activity should follow the front, impacting Friday night plans. However, the moisture will be short-lived.

By Saturday, winds will calm and skies will return to sunshine. High pressure will then stabilize starting Sunday, leading to the 70s for much of next week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader