Weather Forecast: Strongest storms of the week coming Wednesday evening

MISSOULA — As the evening storm pattern continues this week, Wednesday is looking like it will be the day with the strongest storms. Current future track radar is showing that at 5:00 PM the cells will develop and bring rain, lightning, some gusty winds, and a very small potential for flashing flooding in localized areas.

Overall, these storms are not expected to be severe if the storm core is not directly over your area.

These threats will only impact areas that have stronger cells directly over them.

Storms may return Thursday, but likely with more rain and winds rather than any severe threats.

The weekend will be clear of widespread storms while low pressure and high pressure systems adjust to bring us into the high 90's next week.