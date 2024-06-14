Weather Forecast: Summer, spring, or winter?

MISSOULA — For one more day, western Montana gets to enjoy mostly sunny skies and warm, summer-like temperatures.

Then, it's back to spring and possibly... winter!

A cold front is tracking to arrive Saturday afternoon to shake things up. First, wind gusts will climb to the 20-30 MPH range Saturday afternoon, followed by possible thunderstorms Saturday evening.

High temperatures on Saturday are likely to be 15-20 degrees cooler compared to today. So, plan on low 60s for any outdoor Saturday recreation.

Sunday will look much like Saturday, and then things may take a turn to winter.

A Winter Storm Watch has already been issued for high elevation areas for Monday night - Tuesday night. At this time, valleys should expect a good wetting rain, but elevations as low as 4500 FT could see *some* snow, with elevations above 6000 FT potentially seeing 6-14".

More time is needed to fully understand the depth of this late-season storm, but keep an eye on the forecast early next week and get ready for a big change!