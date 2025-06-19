Weather Forecast: Summer, Spring, Winter... we've got it all this weekend

MISSOULA — As if right on cue with the first official day of summer tomorrow (Friday, June 20), Mother Nature is shaking up our weather conditions this weekend.

Tomorrow marks the Summer Solstice, or the longest day of the year, which makes it officially "summertime".

However, temperatures and rain/snow will make it feel like we are in spring or winter very soon.

For today, temperatures will again climb to right around 80°s. Expect mostly sunny skies until this afternoon. A few counties in SW Montana are at a low risk for possible thunderstorms late tonight.

We really start to feel the changes on Friday. Temperatures will drop about 10° for tomorrow, with rain and thunderstorms occurring off and on through the day.

By Saturday, temperatures will cool down another 10°-15°, bringing highs to the 50°s and low 60°s.

Valleys will see some decent rain over the weekend, while parts of Lake and Flathead County will see snow at the highest elevations. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for these areas and will either upgrade to a Winter Storm Warning or downgrade into a Winter Weather Advisory.

Be aware that Going to the Sun Road is likely to close again with this storm. Also, backcountry conditions could get unsafe.

Overall, keep your umbrellas handy and get ready for a cooler, wetter June weekend.