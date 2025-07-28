Weather Forecast: Summer thunderstorms continue into this week

MISSOULA — Our weekend weather pattern is carrying over into this week with more thunderstorms, isolated showers, and hot temperatures.

The set-up in the atmosphere is ideal for some summer storms - we have low pressure hanging off southern Alaska, high pressure in the southwest states, and a cold front poised to drop out of Canada.

Montana is stuck in the middle of these three features. This set-up means that we'll see a recurring pattern of thunderstorm chances through the work week.

Chances will remain between a low-moderate risk (20-40%) until Thursday/Friday, when the chances elevate slightly. The main threats with these storms include lightning, gusty winds, small hail, and possible heavy rain.

SW Montana will get hit more often at the beginning of the week, and then NW Montana will have it's turn later on.

Storms are likely to start up each day in the late afternoon and continue until dusk.

Be weather aware this week and stay cool - temperatures will continue to be barely above average in some upper 80°s/low 90°s.