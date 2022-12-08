Weather Forecast: Sunny and dry before more snow moves in tonight

MISSOULA — Weather conditions will remain sunny and dry before the next weather system moves into western Montana tonight.

In the morning, NW Montana will likely see some foggy areas, reducing visibility when driving.

Other areas that are clear from fog can expect more sunshine and dry weather. These areas are likely going to include west-central and SW Montana.

With a weak high pressure responsible for the clearer weather, slight inversions may develop in the above-mentioned valleys today.

Between 9-11 PM, the next weather system will creep in and cooler temperatures and light snow. Most accumulation tracks through Friday night are only showing 1-3 inches as the highest possible snowfall.

The snow chances, ranging between 20-40% will stick around for the weekend.