Weather Forecast: Sunny and warm fall weekend ahead

MISSOULA — High pressure builds Friday through Monday with highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s and sunny skies overhead.

Models show the ridge breaking down by the middle of next week.

This will open the door for cooler weather and rain showers to make a return to the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The highs will be in the 50s on both these days.

Rain looks to move out by Thursday of next week leading to a nice fall weather pattern.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds along with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s into next weekend.

