Weather Forecast: Sunny & calm weather continues; cold front on the way

MISSOULA — Sunny and calm weather conditions will continue for another two days in western Montana.

Overnight lows will still be on the chilly side, but daytime highs are hitting the mid 40s, with 50s in the northwest corner of the state.

A cold front from British Columbia will start to track in Thursday, reaching our region by Thursday night. The cold front itself will drop high temperatures about 10 degrees from current trends, but the cold front will also bring some gusty winds and light snow along with it.

Weather models are still a little uncertain on exactly how much snow, if any at all, could make it to the valleys. Most of the snowfall looks to stick to the mountain ranges. However, all the triggers will be present for snow or even graupel to drop in the valleys.

As the cold front moves closer, it will be easier to determine how much snow to expect in the population centers.

For now, enjoy the warm and breezy days before the front rolls in.