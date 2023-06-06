Weather Forecast: Sunny conditions before the rain returns again

MISSOULA — A little bit of sunshine will stick around today and tomorrow before the rain and thunderstorms return again.

Skies will stay between mostly sunny to partly cloudy throughout the afternoon. There are just minor chances (20-30%) for pop-up cells in Southwestern areas of Montana today.

Temperatures will feel warmer, especially with this morning's mugginess. Highs will be in the 80s later today.

Keep an eye on the forecast this week - while temperatures keeping heating up, so will the chances for widespread thunderstorms.