Weather Forecast: Sunny skies and warmer temps arriving just in time for summer

MISSOULA — The first official day of summer arrives tomorrow with the summer solstice — and warmer temperatures will be arriving too — just in time.

We will receive about 15 hours and 52 minutes of daylight roughly for the solstice. Days will then start getting shorter headed towards the winter solstice.

Generally, the next few days will bring rising temperatures in the 80s and sunny skies.

One exception to this is Friday afternoon/evening, where isolated and scattered thunderstorms/showers may impact the dry weather pattern.

Be ready for changing conditions on Friday, but otherwise, get ready for some heat!

Highs will reach their peak on Saturday and Sunday close to 90° before cooling down again Monday.