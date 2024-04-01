Weather Forecast: Sunny & warm conditions to start the week

MISSOULA — Happy April!

As we kick off the new month and this new week, weather conditions are looking sunny and warm.

Today, some cooler air is still exiting the region, so temperatures will be in the upper-to-mid 50s.

By tomorrow, high pressure kicks into gear even more and warmer air will bring 60s through Wednesday.

Skies will be partly sunny to mostly sunny for this first half of the week. Then, we swing back to rain/snow mix and cooler weather starting Thursday.

The exact timing of the frontal passage is still uncertain, but most weather models are consistent in showing decent moisture for the mountains and cooler weather through the weekend.

Enjoy the mild weather for now!