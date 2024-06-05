Weather Forecast: Sunshine and soaring temperatures are almost here

MISSOULA — As skies start to clear today, sunshine is almost here, and it will stick around for a few days!

A high pressure ridge will be responsible for our incoming mini heat wave. For today though, the ridge isn't strong enough yet for above-average temperatures. Expect daytime highs to reach the upper 60s and low, mild 70s.

The ridge does amplify towards Friday though, meaning temperatures will soar to 15º-20º above normal for the weekend.

Sunshine will accompany the warming temperatures and keep things mostly dry.

Our next cold front is currently tracking in on Sunday and should cool things back down quickly.