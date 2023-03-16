Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Sunshine and warming temperatures for the weekend

Dani St. Patricks Day.png
Dani Hallows
Dani St. Patricks Day.png
Posted at 5:07 AM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 07:07:54-04

MISSOULA — The luck of the Irish is on western Montana's side this weekend - temperatures are looking warmer and skies are looking sunny!

For today, temperatures will still be on the cooler side, in the upper 30s and low 40s. By Sunday, some valleys could reach the 50 degree mark.

A ridge of high pressure is responsible for warming the air, which will stay in place until the middle of the week next week. The high pressure will also keep conditions dry.

As the temperatures warm, remaining snow will melt slightly and potentially cause ponding on roadways. Then, there is the chance for re-freezing melted snow as overnight temperatures are staying in the 20s.

Generally though, roads should be dry and conditions will be spring-y for St. Patrick's Day.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App