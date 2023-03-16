Weather Forecast: Sunshine and warming temperatures for the weekend

MISSOULA — The luck of the Irish is on western Montana's side this weekend - temperatures are looking warmer and skies are looking sunny!

For today, temperatures will still be on the cooler side, in the upper 30s and low 40s. By Sunday, some valleys could reach the 50 degree mark.

A ridge of high pressure is responsible for warming the air, which will stay in place until the middle of the week next week. The high pressure will also keep conditions dry.

As the temperatures warm, remaining snow will melt slightly and potentially cause ponding on roadways. Then, there is the chance for re-freezing melted snow as overnight temperatures are staying in the 20s.

Generally though, roads should be dry and conditions will be spring-y for St. Patrick's Day.