Weather Forecast: Sunshine comes tomorrow, but rain & snow for today

MISSOULA — A break from the overcast and wet weather is just around the corner!

Sunshine will return to Western Montana starting tomorrow and hold through the weekend. Temperatures will warm up to upper 60s by Sunday.

For now, we have one more day of rain and snow, especially in Northwest Montana.

A Canadian cold front is stuck currently along the Divide. Once it finally pushes through, snow showers are expected to start near Kalispell around 8 a.m.

Watch the forecast:

Sunshine comes tomorrow, but rain & snow for today

Valleys in Northwest Montana could see around 1-3", while higher elevations like Marias Pass could inch towards 5-8".

Winter weather advisories for Northwest Montana continue until 3 p.m. today.

The front will eventually move south across the I-90 line, but not until the afternoon/early evening today.

As a result, this means that west-central Montana and the Bitterroot Valley will likely be mostly cloudy until the showers arrive.

Temperatures this morning are chilly and will warm only to mid-40s. Wear a jacket, keep the umbrella ready, and drive safely today!

By tomorrow, it will start to feel like spring again with the sunshine.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: