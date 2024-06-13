Weather Forecast: Sunshine for now, more gusty winds and cooling temps ahead

MISSOULA — Weather conditions remain sunny and calm for another day.

High temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s today, with a chilly start in the 40s this morning. Slight breezes continue as well.

However, our current weather pattern is about to see a major shift. Starting Saturday afternoon, low pressure with a cold front will start to sweep through western Montana.

Stronger winds should return at that point, especially along the rocky mountain front and in Glacier National Park. As the cold front collides with our warm air, thunderstorms are possible Saturday night too.

By Sunday, high temperatures may be as cool as 60 degrees. More moisture arrives Monday/Tuesday, but details are uncertain on how much rain/snow will impact valleys and high elevation areas.

Keep an eye on the forecast this weekend!