Weather Forecast: Sunshine back for Western Montana, with morning fog and chilly temps

MISSOULA — Here comes the sun!

Sunshine is making a comeback in wWstern Montana today, after some fog and cloud coverage this morning.

The fog has mainly impacted the Flathead Valley, with visibility (at one point) hitting 2 miles only. Freezing fog is possible with temperatures being below 32° for several spots this morning.

Later on, everything should clear up. The one caveat with the sunshine though is that we will still have temperatures below normal the next few days. Highs are looking to stay chilly in the low 40s and upper 30s through Friday.

We will get a small warm-up on Saturday. Then, average temperatures should stay with us into next week. Wet weather might make a return early next week too.