Weather Forecast: Sunshine & summer-like temperatures for the weekend

MISSOULA — A high pressure ridge in our upper atmosphere is clearing the way for a beautiful, sunny, and warm weekend.

Many locations in western Montana will experience temperatures around 80 degrees from Saturday into Sunday. Today, high temperatures are forecasted to be just slightly cooler.

Get out and enjoy the summer-like temperatures before a quick cool-down back to low 70s by Monday next week! However, keep in mind that warmer temperatures will continue to melt snow and rivers will be running high and cold. Be cautious when recreating near fast-moving bodies of water this weekend.

Also, temperatures overnight will warm up and may warrant "planting after Mother's Day" on Sunday, but average last freeze dates for western Montana are typically closer to Memorial Day (late May).

Skies should stay clear into early next week and then the forecast becomes uncertain for next weekend. Stay tuned!