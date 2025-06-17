Weather Forecast: Sunshine through Thursday; major pattern change this weekend

MISSOULA — Over the next three days, western Montana will enjoy some sunny skies and warm temperatures.

Daytime highs will climb each day into the mid 80°s through Thursday. These temperatures will be above-average for June.

All will be calm in this pattern until Thursday... and then things start to change.

A deep low pressure trough will move in Thursday and shift our weather pattern into a cool and rainy one.

Temperatures will drop below-average for Saturday and Sunday into 60°s. Valleys will receive some rain, while the mountains will likely get some snow during this period.

Friday is officially the first day of summer (June 20), but it will be feeling much more like spring this weekend! We will continue to track this development, so keep an eye on the forecast.