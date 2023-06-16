Weather Forecast: Sunshine today, changing to rain showers later this weekend

MISSOULA — Western Montana will see a quick burst of sunshine today.

Clouds look relatively sparse throughout the day, only building later in the evening. Temperatures will be much warmer too - jumping to high 70s and low 80s.

This brief break from overcast, showery weather will soon be replaced with more rain showers.

How much precipitation we'll see over the weekend is a bit uncertain. Some weather models depict a large band of showers sweeping west to east early Saturday morning, but chances are higher for rain on Sunday.

In any case, be prepared while out and about and keep a close eye to the forecast. The low pressure system causing this turn back to spring weather looks to stay in place for much of next week.

As it rolls in though, temperatures will drop back to the 60s and even some high 50s as daytime highs for Monday/Tuesday. A few snow showers are even possible at high elevations (6000+ FT) with this system.

For now, enjoy the sunshine & get outside - the skies should hold out today.