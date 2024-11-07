Weather Forecast: Sunshine, warmth, and valley fog/inversions through Saturday

MISSOULA — No winter watches, warnings, or advisories are in sight for the next few days!

Under some high pressure, western Montana will get a bit of relief from the recent wet weather.

Temperatures will warm up, with highs reaching 50s for many places this weekend.

Skies will be clear and sunny unless valley inversions develop and get in the way.

Conditions are right for inversions to form, but we may not see full effects until Saturday as the high pressure builds.

We could continue to have fog each morning impacting visibility, but for now, enjoy the sunshine while it lasts!

Saturday will be great for yard work, putting up holiday decorations, etc.

Then, wet weather returns late Sunday and looks to hold through a good chunk of next week.