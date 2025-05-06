Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Sunshine + warmth for Western Montana

Skies will clear up today and temperatures will climb to comfortable 60s and 70s.
Dani Hallows
MISSOULA — As snow and rain continue to exit the state, western Montana is getting the first taste of sunshine and warmer weather.

Breezy winds are also possible today, between the 10 mph and 20 mph range.

This nice weather pattern will continue into the weekend, with several slight fluctuations in temperature.

Thursday we could lose a few degrees due to a weak disturbance, but then we'll rise to mid 80s on Saturday.

Later this weekend, a cold front will arrive and create some thunderstorms and drop temperatures for Mother's Day.

Until then, enjoy some calm, sunny, and pleasant weather!

