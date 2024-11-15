Weather Forecast: Supermoon, Winter Advisories, and more this weekend

MISSOULA — Western Montana will experience varying weather conditions this weekend — all while we've got a supermoon and a Griz football game on the agenda!

For today, be prepared for fog on your morning commute. The densest fog is currently around the Flathead Valley (as of 6:30 a.m.). Later today, the fog should lift and leave behind some partial cloudiness for most of us.

However, Southwest Montana will see some rain and snow later today and into tonight. Winter Weather Advisories have already been issued for the Butte/Blackfoot regional area. Elevations within that advisory above 5,000 feet are expecting 1"-3" of snow with less than an inch for valleys through Saturday morning.

After that, Saturday should be a mostly calm day, just cloudy and cool. Tailgaters and football fans headed to Washington-Grizzly Stadium at 1 p.m. should bundle up!

The calm weather will be short-lived though, as an incoming front will sweep through late Saturday night into Sunday. Rain and snow will stick around Sunday and Monday, with temperatures cooling down to highs in the 30s early next week.

In other words, if you haven't prepped your car/home for winter weather, do it soon! We may finally see some valley snow come Monday. Keep an eye on the forecast and road conditions to stay safe this weekend.

As for the supermoon — this one is called the "Beaver Moon", named for the beavers prepping their winter shelters. The peak is at 2:29 p.m. today, but if clouds cooperate, it should be visible through the evening. This Beaver Moon is the last supermoon of 2024.