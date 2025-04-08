Weather Forecast: Temperature roller coaster ahead, more isolated showers

MISSOULA — Today, we’re in for cool and showery weather, with gusty westerly winds picking up, especially in southwest Montana.

The showers might even bring some light snow to mountain passes like Lookout, Lolo, and Lost Trail, so be prepared for slushy roads later overnight.

Tomorrow, things will warm up as a ridge of high pressure moves in. Expect dry conditions with temperatures around 15 to 20 degrees above average, giving us a nice break from the cooler weather.

By Friday, though, the warm spell won’t last long. Temperatures will drop by about 10 degrees, and we’ll see some afternoon showers. A cold front is set to move through Friday night, bringing in a low-pressure system for the weekend.

Saturday looks like it’ll be wet with widespread precipitation, and snow levels are expected to drop to around 3000 feet by Sunday morning. So, expect some snow in the valleys and continued showers through the weekend.

It’s a bit of a rollercoaster week for the weather—enjoy the warmth when it's here!