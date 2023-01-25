Weather Forecast: Temperatures are steady for now; arctic air & snow coming soon

MISSOULA — Temperatures over the next few days will stay steady - mostly above freezing.

A continuing pattern of light snowfall, with chances between 10-30%, will also stick around until Friday.

On Friday, big changes are happening with conditions. First, heavier snow is likely to make travel difficult. Most weather models are in agreement that anywhere between 5-12 inches is possible from Friday into Saturday.

Gusty winds and frigid temperatures will reduce visibility and cause slick road conditions.

By Sunday, enough arctic air will have moved into western Montana to drop daytime highs into single digit territory.

The severity of this complex system is not 100% determined, but consider reducing travel on Friday or Saturday and prepare to protect pets and/or livestock from the cold temperatures.

These low temperatures will not exit quickly either - they look to stick around for at least the first half of next week.