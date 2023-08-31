Weather Forecast: Temperatures are up and down for Labor Day Weekend

MISSOULA — A few lingering showers are leftover from our cold front today, but more changes are ahead.

Temperatures will shift into seasonable normals for the start of Labor Day Weekend and then quickly cool down again for the actual holiday on Monday.

Changes in pressure are to blame for the up and down conditions. Basically, if you are making weekend plans - plan outdoor activities early on in the weekend and plan for rain showers/cooler temperatures on Monday.

Long-range models indicate a trend towards rainy weather in general - perfect for fall.