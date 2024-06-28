Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Temperatures are warming & skies are clearing for the weekend

Dani Hallows
Posted at 5:15 AM, Jun 28, 2024

MISSOULA — One last round of scattered showers will hit NW Montana this morning, but weather conditions should start clearing for the weekend soon.

Folks north of the I-90 line should consider grabbing an umbrella this morning! A low pressure system spinning south of Canada is to blame for the showers. The system will move to the east throughout the day though, allowing for more sunshine and warmer weather by Saturday.

Temperatures today will jump about 10 degrees higher compared to yesterday, and then they'll climb even higher on Saturday into the 80s.

Saturday should be the best day of the weekend for outdoor activities. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may creep in Sunday afternoon.

