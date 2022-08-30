Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Temperatures climbing to record-breaking highs today

Dani Hallows
Back to School: What to Wear
Posted at 4:49 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 18:49:29-04

MISSOULA — Temperatures are expected to climb to record heights by 5 PM, but the morning will be mild. If you're headed back to school today, wear light layers that will keep you warm in the morning & cool in the afternoon hours.

Fortunately, tomorrow's temperatures will feel slightly more comfortable. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow in the early morning hours, but the showers will move out or dissipate before commuting begins.

The high temperatures will return during the Labor Day holiday weekend. It will be a clear weekend with a couple of light winds possible. Any outdoor activities should be safe, just be aware of the signs of heat stroke with prolonged heat exposure outside.

It will not feel like fall weather until later next week around Friday where the jet stream will shift and allow a cooler air mass to sweep through our valleys.

