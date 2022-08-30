Weather Forecast: Temperatures climbing to record-breaking highs today

MISSOULA — Temperatures are expected to climb to record heights by 5 PM, but the morning will be mild. If you're headed back to school today, wear light layers that will keep you warm in the morning & cool in the afternoon hours.

Fortunately, tomorrow's temperatures will feel slightly more comfortable. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow in the early morning hours, but the showers will move out or dissipate before commuting begins.

The high temperatures will return during the Labor Day holiday weekend. It will be a clear weekend with a couple of light winds possible. Any outdoor activities should be safe, just be aware of the signs of heat stroke with prolonged heat exposure outside.

It will not feel like fall weather until later next week around Friday where the jet stream will shift and allow a cooler air mass to sweep through our valleys.

