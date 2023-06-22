Weather Forecast: Temperatures on the rise; thunderstorms returning tomorrow

MISSOULA — After a chilly week so far, temperatures are finally start to rise slightly.

Most areas today will see daytime highs reach the mid 70s. AM temps will still be cold, but a brief high pressure ridge will allow some warmer air into western Montana.

These warm temperatures will stick around for a while, but skies will quickly change by tomorrow.

Widespread rain and possible a thunderstorm or two look to reach SW Montana by the afternoon on Friday. Chances for precipitation decrease by Saturday, and even more by Sunday.

A low pressure system will take over the Pacific Northwest and stay in place for much of next week.

Expect summer temperatures with continued thunderstorm chances for the last week of June.